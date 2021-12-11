‘Financial frauds can be reported on portal’

CyTrain portal developed to train police personnel on aspects of cybercrime

A Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System has been launched for reporting financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters, said Union Ministry of Home Affairs. A toll-free number 155260 has been operationalised to get assistance in lodging online cyber complaints.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra said this in a written reply to a query on steps taken by the Centre to curb cyber crime raised by Kanimozhi Somu (DMK) in the Rajya Sabha.

The MHA has set up the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to deal with all types of cyber crime in the country, in a coordinated and comprehensive manner and a National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL) in Dwarka, New Delhi, to provide early stage cyber forensic assistance to investigating officers (IOs).

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) platform, namely CyTrain portal, has been developed for capacity building of police officers/judicial officers through online course on critical aspects of cybercrime investigation, forensics, prosecution.

The reply said the government has launched the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in), to enable the public to report all types of cyber crimes, with special focus on crimes against women and children. Cyber crimes reported on this portal, their conversion into FIRs and subsequent action thereon are handled by the police in the respective State/Union Territories, the Minister said.

Seven Joint Cyber Coordination teams have been constituted under I4C covering the whole country based upon cybercrime hotspots/areas having multi jurisdictional issues and in consultation with States/Union Territories to enhance the coordination among the police.

Millets for midday meal

PMK youth wing leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss in the Parliament on Friday questioned Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, whether the Union Government was mulling procuring millets for the midday meal scheme.

The Union Minister said the State Governments could send proposals if they wish to replace rice and wheat with anything else.

“That can only be procured by them (State Government) on the Central pool as a replacement of what is being procured. If any State Government chooses not to procure rice and wheat and procure other things, they will have to come to the Central Government and we allow that,” he said.

“In addition to what is the requirement of the State, that procurement will be to the account of the State Government and not the Central Government,” Mr. Goyal said.