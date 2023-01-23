ADVERTISEMENT

Financial assistance scheme for women launched

January 23, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government is committed to implement all schemes announced in the Budget, says Tamilisai Soundararajan. Though 71,000 women have been identified to be eligible to get the monthly assistance of ₹1,000 in the Union Territory, 50,000 beneficiaries will receive the assistance in the first phase, says Chief Minister N. Rangasamy

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launching the financial assistance scheme for women in households below poverty line, at Kadirgamam in Puducherry on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. Assembly Speaker R. Selvam and Women and Child Development Minister C. Djeacoumar, are also seen in the photograph. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Around 50,000 women in the age group of 21 to 55 belonging to Below Poverty Line ( BPL) category will be eligible for a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 from this month in the Union Territory.

The scheme, introduced by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in his Budget speech, is targeted at providing financial succour to women who are not enlisted for any other pension scheme.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday launched the scheme at a function held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kadirgamam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Lt. Governor said the government was committed to implement all schemes announced in the Budget.

“The Centre and the U.T. administration are committed towards the welfare of the people, especially women. All schemes announced in the Budget will be implemented in a time-bound manner,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the Women and Child Welfare Department has so far identified around 71, 000 women eligible to get the monthly assistance of ₹1, 000 in the Union Territory.

In the first phase, the assistance would be given to 50,000 beneficiaries. A sum of ₹5 crore has been set aside in the current fiscal.

The government would also start distribution of laptop to Plus One and Plus Two students in government schools from next month, he said.

The administration was also in the process of implementing the scheme to provide cycles to Class IX students in government schools, he added.

Speaker R. Selvem, Minister for Public Works Department K. Lakshminarayanan and Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar were among those who attended the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US