HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Financial assistance scheme for women launched

The government is committed to implement all schemes announced in the Budget, says Tamilisai Soundararajan. Though 71,000 women have been identified to be eligible to get the monthly assistance of ₹1,000 in the Union Territory, 50,000 beneficiaries will receive the assistance in the first phase, says Chief Minister N. Rangasamy

January 23, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launching the financial assistance scheme for women in households below poverty line, at Kadirgamam in Puducherry on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. Assembly Speaker R. Selvam and Women and Child Development Minister C. Djeacoumar, are also seen in the photograph.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launching the financial assistance scheme for women in households below poverty line, at Kadirgamam in Puducherry on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. Assembly Speaker R. Selvam and Women and Child Development Minister C. Djeacoumar, are also seen in the photograph. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Around 50,000 women in the age group of 21 to 55 belonging to Below Poverty Line ( BPL) category will be eligible for a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 from this month in the Union Territory.

The scheme, introduced by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in his Budget speech, is targeted at providing financial succour to women who are not enlisted for any other pension scheme.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday launched the scheme at a function held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kadirgamam.

The Lt. Governor said the government was committed to implement all schemes announced in the Budget.

“The Centre and the U.T. administration are committed towards the welfare of the people, especially women. All schemes announced in the Budget will be implemented in a time-bound manner,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the Women and Child Welfare Department has so far identified around 71, 000 women eligible to get the monthly assistance of ₹1, 000 in the Union Territory.

In the first phase, the assistance would be given to 50,000 beneficiaries. A sum of ₹5 crore has been set aside in the current fiscal.

The government would also start distribution of laptop to Plus One and Plus Two students in government schools from next month, he said.

The administration was also in the process of implementing the scheme to provide cycles to Class IX students in government schools, he added.

Speaker R. Selvem, Minister for Public Works Department K. Lakshminarayanan and Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar were among those who attended the programme.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.