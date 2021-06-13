Financial assistance for children who lost parents to COVID-19

CHENNAI

13 June 2021 00:10 IST

Govt. issues order framing operational guidelines for scheme

Children from below poverty line (BPL) families will be eligible to receive cash assistance announced by the Chief Minister if he/she has lost any one of the parents due to COVID-19.

A G.O. issued in this regard, however, said in case of a child losing both his/her parents, the child would be eligible under the scheme irrespective of the annual income of the parents. It also framed the operational guidelines which have restricted the eligibility of beneficiaries under the scheme to receive financial assistance. “In cases where the child has lost any one of the parents to COVID-19, and if the deceased is the only breadwinner, instead of seeking the income certificate of the deceased, it shall be verified that his/her name is found in the list of approximately 60 lakh BPL families identified and maintained by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Women Development (TNCWD),” it said.

In cases where the name of the parent is not found in the above said list, immediate steps shall be taken to ascertain whether the family is eligible for inclusion in the list, it said. If the case was found to be eligible, action would be taken by the District Collector concerned to include the family in the BPL family database.

