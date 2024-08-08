GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Financial assistance for 100 Tamil scholars

Published - August 08, 2024 05:28 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Development Minister M.P.Saminathan, on August 7, handed over orders for financial assistance to 100 senior Tamil scholars for 2022-23. The event marked the death anniversary of the former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

The Tamil scholars are getting Rs 3,500 per month and another Rs 500 as medical allowance.

Mr Saminathan said there was a demand for hiking the financial assistance and a decision on the issue would be taken in consultation with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

“We use the occasion to pay respect to Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi) who was always in the forefront in protecting the Tamil language,” he said.

Later talking to reporters, he said the government had already increased the fine imposed on shops and commercial establishments that had failed to have display boards in Tami.

“Tamil Development department is working closely with the Labour department to implement the government order that the display board should be in Tamil,” he said.

Asked about the strike announced by the film workers union, he said it would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and a solution would be found.

