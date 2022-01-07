Finance Minister’s intervention sought in ICAI’s ‘discriminatory’ exam system

MADURAI

07 January 2022 19:11 IST

Hindi medium candidates had the option to write answers, but the others had to type them: MP

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has sought the intervention of Union Finance Minister Nirmla Sitharaman in the issue of “discrimination” in CMA (Inter) examination between Hindi medium candidates and the others.

He also wanted the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to withdraw its circular threatening punitive action against candidates for airing their grievances on this issue in social media. In a memorandum, the MP said while Hindi medium candidates had the option to make answers for Sections B, C and D in physical answer sheet by writing,non-Hindi medium students had to type them.

Advertising

Advertising

Typing of descriptive answers might consume more time, the MP said and wondered how could an examination have two different systems of making answers.

Though ICAI president Raju Iyer, in his reply to the MP, said both Hindi and non-Hindi medium students had the options of both writing and typing answers, his reply was not in consonance with the reality and physical answer sheets were not provided to non-Hindi medium students in examinations held on January 4 and 5.

Many students had expressed their anguish and pointed out several other issues in social media. Though this issue was taken to the notice of the ICAI president by him, there was no response to it till date, he said.

In the meantime, the ICAI had issued a warning that students would be debarred for five years if they took the issue of discrimination to public domain through the social media. It was condemnable and undemocratic.

Mr. Venkatesan also sought action against officials who had not carried out the clarification of the ICAI president in the examinations.