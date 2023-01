January 21, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST

Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will inaugurate a three-day workshop on political leadership in Chennai on February 2. Organised by Asthr, a private agency dealing with aspects of electoral politics such as research, strategy and campaign, the workshop called ‘Thalaiva’, aims at training emerging political leaders on political leadership. The valedictory session of the event will be addressed by K. Annamalai, president of the State unit of the BJP.