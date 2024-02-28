ADVERTISEMENT

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu unveils T.N. Public Fund Tracking System

February 28, 2024 12:03 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The tracking system is aimed at the complete monitoring of funds from the treasury to end-users, and also seeks to rationalise expenditure, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam B

Tamil Nadu Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, launched the Tamil Nadu Public Fund Tracking System (TNPFTS), aimed at ensuring procedure simplification, complete tracking of funds from the treasury to end-users and expenditure rationalisation, among other aspects.

Mr. Thennarasu also launched the ‘Kalanjiyam’ portal and a mobile application to facilitate self-service requirements of State government employees and pensioners.

He also launched a website and mobile application to monitor the effective implementation of the New Health Insurance Scheme. “This application will enable beneficiaries to access information about the scheme coverage, hospitals empanelled, download the NHIS ID Card and check the status of pre-authorisation and final authorisation of their claims. The amount utilised and the balance available insured sum can be seen through the individual login page,” an official release said.

The Minister also inaugurated a training hall with modern facilities established at a cost of ₹16.11 lakh to conduct training on Integrated Finance and Human Resource Management Systems (IFHRMS) for employees of the Treasuries and Accounts Department. A library has also been set up at a cost of ₹9.85 lakh, the press release said.

