Finance Minister takes a dig at DMK for its alliance with Congress

CHENNAI

25 June 2020 13:47 IST

Nirmala Sitharaman was speaking at a virtual rally organised by the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, on the completion of one year of the Narendra Modi government’s second term

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday took a dig at the DMK for its alliance with the Congress, which brought in the Emergency 45 years ago, and led to the dismissal of the then DMK government in the State.

“They (Congress) brought in the Emergency because they were power hungry. DMK leaders and also Opposition leaders were arrested. I am surprised that the DMK has joined hands with the Congress and to speak about democracy and freedom of speech,” she said speaking at a virtual rally organised by the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, on the completion of one year of the Narendra Modi government’s second term.

“What right DMK has got to speak about democracy. The time has come now for them to reflect on this,” Ms. Sitharaman added.

She highlighted the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the decision to criminalise ‘triple talaq’, the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Ayodhya verdict as the key achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the second term.

Ms. Sitharaman also said Tamil Nadu will benefit from the ₹20,000 crore package announced by the Centre for developing the fishing sector. She said the Centre has released ₹6,600 crore to Tamil Nadu in just three months of this financial year, to meet COVID-19 related expenditure.

Ms. Sitharaman pointed out that 240 Shramik Special train services were run from Tamil Nadu to ferry migrant workers home and 80 more trains are ready. She also said till June 14, ₹2,825 crore has been disbursed in the State under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

Ms. Sitharaman also highlighted that industries and MSMEs in the State would have benefited from the cut in corporate tax rates and mentioned a slew of other schemes announced as a part of COVID-19 relief package. She also said the aim of Centre’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat plan (to push India towards self-reliance), is to ensure that whatever can be produced in India should be made here, and not imported.

Ms. Sitharaman said Tamil Nadu can play a key role in the self-reliance strategy. She also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special focus for Tamil Nadu, pointing out to initiatives like the defence corridor and said that support for the State would continue..