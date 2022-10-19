Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presents supplementary estimates for ₹3,795 crore

Tamil Nadu Bureau CHENNAI
October 19, 2022 00:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented the first supplementary estimates for ₹3,795.72 crore for 2022-23 in the Assembly on Tuesday.

He said the government had sanctioned the amount and of it, ₹500 crore would go to the State Transport Undertakings (STUs) as a share capital assistance to create assets in the transport sector and ₹550 crore to Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDCO) for upgrading roads.

The Minister said the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Directorate of Municipal Administration would get ₹373.50 crore for implementation of flood mitigation projects in Chennai city. An additional ₹134.22 crore would go towards mitigation projects in highly flooded prone and vulnerable areas of Chennai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the government had accorded administrative sanction for ₹169.42 crore for the establishment of 28 schools of excellence and ₹100.82 crore was included in the supplementary estimates.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The amount sanctioned for the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme is ₹33.56 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app