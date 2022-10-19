Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presents supplementary estimates for ₹3,795 crore

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented the first supplementary estimates for ₹3,795.72 crore for 2022-23 in the Assembly on Tuesday.

He said the government had sanctioned the amount and of it, ₹500 crore would go to the State Transport Undertakings (STUs) as a share capital assistance to create assets in the transport sector and ₹550 crore to Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDCO) for upgrading roads.

The Minister said the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Directorate of Municipal Administration would get ₹373.50 crore for implementation of flood mitigation projects in Chennai city. An additional ₹134.22 crore would go towards mitigation projects in highly flooded prone and vulnerable areas of Chennai.

He said the government had accorded administrative sanction for ₹169.42 crore for the establishment of 28 schools of excellence and ₹100.82 crore was included in the supplementary estimates.

The amount sanctioned for the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme is ₹33.56 crore.