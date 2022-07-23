Finance Minister clarifies on GST for pre-packaged items

‘State expressed objection in letter to GST Council, said this hike would affect common people’

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Saturday clarified that the five% GST on pre-packaged and pre-labelled items was increased despite Tamil Nadu expressing its objection.

In a statement here, he said the Tamil Nadu government wrote a letter to the GST council arguing that the increase of GST on rice, curd, buttermilk and other items would severely affect the common people.

“We conveyed our objection in written form after the Group of Ministers, headed by Karnataka Chief Minister, on Goods and Services Tax (GST), made its recommendations. Tamil Nadu is not a member of the group,” Mr. Thiaga Rajan explained.

He said Tamil Nadu had reiterated its stand in the fitment committee also.

“Subsequently, the interim report of the 56 recommendations of the Group of Ministers was submitted in the GST meeting in Chandigarh. It was accepted and the Union Finance Minister herself had clarified that the decision was taken in three phases,” he pointed out.