Finance Minister announces Centre for Innovation in Governance

April 19, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Finance and Human Resources Management Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday announced in the Assembly that a ‘Centre for Innovation in Governance’ will be formed in the State Planning Commission under the Tamil Nadu Innovative Initiatives (TANII) to work with cutting-edge institutions in innovation in governance, which is futuristic, climate-friendly and sustainable.

Presenting the demand for grants for his departments, he said various State government departments and district administrations would work with modern technology companies to implement innovations and provide public services without any obstacles.

The Department of Economics and Statistics will be modernised with additional IT facilities to improve functional efficiency. The department’s State head office, 6 zonal offices, 32 district deputy director offices, 75 revenue statistics assistant director offices, 385 regional statistics offices will be strengthened by providing computers, wi-fi and other facilities.

With a budget outlay of over ₹150 crore, evaluation reports will be prepared to provide valuable evidence on cost effectiveness of large public spending of all State-sponsored schemes.

He also announced that the conservation of Ooty lake would be carried out at a cost of ₹10 crore through which desilting works would be undertaken in the feeder channels and the lake with installation of Automated Debris Removal System at the mouth of the waterbody under Special Area Development Programme.

Mr. Rajan said a Nilgris Heritage Museum and an experience centre would be set up to mark the 200-years’ celebration to showcase the rich tribal natural and cultural history at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore under Special Area Development Programme.

The Javadu hills, Servarayan Hills, Kalvarayan Hills, Kollimalai, Pachaimalai, which fall under the Eastern Ghats’ will be included in the Special Area Development Programme.

An amount of ₹2.5 crore will be sanctioned under Special Area Development Programme to make the ‘Small Tea Growers’ sector self-reliant in the Nilgris district. Besides, a Special Area Development Programme regional office will be established in Madurai.