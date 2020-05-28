Finance Department unit at Secretariat disinfected

Chennai

28 May 2020 23:59 IST

The Finance Pay Cell, a unit of the Finance Department on the second floor of the Secretariat building here was disinfected on Thursday after one of the occupants tested positive for COVID-19.

The cell is located behind the Chief Secretary’s chamber in the main building of the Secretariat. The Chief Minister's chamber and those of other Ministers are also in the same building.

