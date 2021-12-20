Finance Department complex renamed after Anbazhagan

CHENNAI

20 December 2021 00:59 IST

Move amounts to celebrating one person while insulting another: AIADMK

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday unveiled a bust of former Finance Minister and DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan at the Integrated Finance Department Complex in Chennai, and renamed the complex as ‘Professor K. Anbazhagan Complex’ to commemorate the start of the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of the late DMK leader.

Mr. Stalin also presented the royalty cheques for books written by Anbazhagan which were nationalised, to his son Anbu Selvan and grandson and DMK MLA Vetri Azhagan.

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami condemned the renaming of the complex — earlier called ‘Amma Complex’ — after Anbazhagan. They said they had no objection to the unveiling of the bust of Anbazhagan, but changing the name of the complex was not appropriate. It amounted to celebrating one person while insulting another, and was against Tamil culture, they said, and urged the Chief Minister to reconsider the decision.

