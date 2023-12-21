Finals of Smart India Hackathon 2023 under way at city college

December 21, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The grand finale of the national-level Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2023, scheduled from December 19-23, is being held at St. Joseph’s College of Engineering. The event has witnessed participation from Ministries, Departments, PSUs, and private organisations in providing problem statements.

SIH is a nation-wide initiative by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell to provide students with a platform to solve the pressing problems of the government, Ministries, Departments, Industries and other organisations. SIH 2023 has offered 231 problem statements, received from 51 departments of 25 Ministries. Over 12,000 persons will participate in this year’s finals. These SIH teams, along with 2500 mentors, will travel to the assigned nodal centre and work on these problem statements during the finale.

At the all-India level, 1,282 teams with 7692 participants will look to solve 234 problem statements from 34 companies/organisations/Ministries. The St. Joseph’s College of Engineering is hosting 21 teams with 141 participants (85 boys, 41 girls and 15 mentors) for four problem statements given by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Ministry of Rural Development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each problem statement has a winning prize of ₹1 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.