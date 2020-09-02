Final year semester exams after Sept. 15

The final year semester exams for all universities, including technical institutions functioning under the Department of Higher Education, will be held after September 15, Minister K.P. Anbalagan has said.

In a release, the Minister said the details, such as time table and exam centres, would be released shortly. Students would have to take physical pen and paper exams, he has said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions has planned to open its website for architecture programme aspirants.

Applications for the B. Arch programme may be downloaded from www.tneaonline.org from September 7.