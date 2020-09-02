Tamil Nadu

Final year semester exams after Sept. 15

The final year semester exams for all universities, including technical institutions functioning under the Department of Higher Education, will be held after September 15, Minister K.P. Anbalagan has said.

In a release, the Minister said the details, such as time table and exam centres, would be released shortly. Students would have to take physical pen and paper exams, he has said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions has planned to open its website for architecture programme aspirants.

Applications for the B. Arch programme may be downloaded from www.tneaonline.org from September 7.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2020 12:14:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/final-year-semester-exams-after-sept-15/article32500102.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story