Final report sought in case relating to H. Raja’s remark

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Thirumayam police, in Pudukkottai district, to file a final report on the investigation into the incident where BJP national secretary H. Raja made a derogatory remark against the High Court.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira directed the Thirumayam police to file the report in two months. The court was hearing the petition filed by advocate S. Doraisamy, who sought a direction to the police to file a final report in the case.

He pointed out that Mr. Raja had entered into an altercation with the Thirumayam police, after they had denied BJP cadre from erecting a stage in the middle of the road during Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations, in 2018. The police had denied permission, citing a High Court order.

However, Mr. Raja asked his supporters to go ahead and erect the stage, while verbally abusing the police, calling them corrupt, even offering to pay bribe in public. Mr. Raja also went on to pass derogatory remark against the High Court, the petitioner added.

The court took suo motu criminal contempt of the incident, that went viral and caught media attention. But his apology was generously accepted by the High Court, and the contempt petition was closed. Following criticism from the public, the Thirumayam police booked a case against Mr. Raja.

Yet, till date, the police have not taken action against Mr. Raja. The police fear Mr. Raja’s affiliation to the BJP, the petitioner said. With the video of the incident having gone viral, the police cannot claim that the case was falsely filed and close the complaint, the petitioner added. He sought a direction to the police to proceed with the investigation and file a final report.