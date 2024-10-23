Final report of Vadakkupattu excavation submitted to ASI

A 700-page detailed final report on the two-phased excavations carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Chennai Circle, at Vadakkupattu village in Kancheepuram district has been submitted to Yadubir Singh Rawat, Director General, ASI, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A team of archaeologists headed by M. Kalimuthu, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Chennai Circle, carried out the excavations at the village in Kundrathur taluk for two years. Middle palaeolithic tools, early historic pots, bricks and several antiquities were found during the surface exploration at the Vadakkupattu site several decades ago. Following this, the ASI decided to carry out excavations here, Mr. Kalimuthu told The Hindu.

The aim was to know the complete history and information of the lower Palar River Valley palaeolithic site. The first phase of excavation began in July 2022, wherein nine trenches were dug up. In May 2023, the ASI carried out excavations at 12 more trenches, Mr. Kalimuthu added.

Unearthed glass beads, carnelian beads, agate beads, glass bangles, terracotta figurines of humans and animals, wheels, spindle whorl, earrings, ornaments, seals, kaolin, gold and iron materials, and copper coins were unearthed from the trenches during the two phases of excavations. Since October 2023, the ASI, Chennai Circle, had been involved in analysing the unearthed remains, and involved in compiling them as a report.

Stratigraphic analysis of the excavated materials revealed that the site belonged to the Middle Paleolithic Age, and flourished during the early historic and historic (Pallava) periods. One of the remarkable antiquities found during the excavation was potsherds with Tamil Brahmi script called ‘Matti’. Besides, potsherds with graffities were also unearthed, Mr. Kalimuthu added.

The ASI will analyse the report further, and publish it after approval.

