Final polling percentage in second phase of local body polls is 78.47

Re-poll ordered at a polling station and a ward

The final polling percentage in the second phase of the ordinary elections to the rural local bodies in nine districts of Tamil Nadu was 78.47, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) said on Sunday. It was 70.51 in the casual elections held in 28 districts.

As per the figures released by the TNSEC, the polling percentage in the second phase of the ordinary elections was Villupuram (85.31); Kallakurichi (82.59); Ranipet (82.52); Vellore (81.07); Tirupattur (77.85); Chengalpattu (75.51); Tenkasi (73.35); Kancheepuram (72.33); and Tirunelveli (69.34).

The TNSEC has ordered a re-poll at polling station no. 173 in the Poonthandalam village panchayat in the Kundrathur panchayat union at the request of the Kancheepuram District Election Officer on the ground that there was a mistake in the ballot papers. It has also announced a re-poll in ward 2 in the Alapakkam village panchayat in the Achirupakkam panchayat union at the request of the Chengalpattu District Election Officer because of mistakes in the ballot papers.

The votes polled in these elections will be counted on October 12.