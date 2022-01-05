Final electoral rolls released in four districts

Over 32,000 new voters in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai

The final electoral rolls were released on Wednesday for Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts with the addition of over one lakh voters.

In Vellore, the list, released by Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian, shows an increase of 32,227 voters in all five Assembly constituencies. The final tally of voters stands at 12,93,448 (6,25,334 men; 6,67,953 women; and 161 others).

The final tally of voters in Ranipet stands at 10,52,410 (5,10,801 men; 5,41,553 women; and 56 others).

More women voters

In Tiruvannamalai, the list, released by Collector B. Murugesh, has 21,01,530 voters (10,27,340 men; 10,74,089 women; and 101 others), with an addition of 33,270 voters, including 18,280 women. Women voters are more than men in all the three districts.

The newly created Tirupattur district has 9,93,050 voters (4,87,656 men; 5,05,285 women; and 109 others). The revised list has 21,324 new voters.

According to officials, voters can verify their names on the rolls displayed at the designated locations. Corrections can also be made from January 6 at these centres or through Voter Helpline App or by logging on to https://www.elections.tn.gov.in/