Filming for television serials resumes

CHENNAI

09 June 2020 00:33 IST

FEFSI members begin work on 30 serials, follow safety norms

After months of lockdown and consequent job losses, over 1,500 members of the Film Employees’ Federation of South India (FEFSI) returned to the sets of nearly 30 television serials, as filming resumed on Monday.

This came as a boon to television channels that had, of late, been forced to broadcast old serials and films as the COVID-19 pandemic had brought the daily filming of TV shows to a halt.

FEFSI president R.K. Selvamani said three separate teams would visit the shooting spots to ascertain whether the TV crews were adhering to physical distancing norms, wearing masks, using sanitisers and following other guidelines laid down by the State government.

“Much of the filming is going to happen in Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts. We have set up three teams to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines, including those barring sharing of food, those pertaining to the use of disposable water cups etc.,” he said. “While it is possible for technicians to maintain physical distance, actors will not be able to do that,” he said, adding that the television channels had offered to provide medical insurance.

Senthoora Poovey, a new mega-serial featuring actor Ranjith in a lead role, which was scheduled for an April launch on Star Vijay, will be aired from June 8. Mr. Ranjith said that the restrictions will throw up new challenges.

“The television channel and FEFSI are very clear that the health of the actors and crew are important. They have given us insurance cover. There are a few challenges posed by restrictions which bar us from being too close to each other while acting in a scene and shooting outdoors. For instance, we cannot shoot a wedding scene, a funeral scene or one in a market set-up,” he said. Mr. Ranjith added that non-availability of actors due to the COVID-19 scare was also an issue.

“Some actors are scared to come to the sets. This is understandable, as family, kids and life are more important than profession. But those who have agreed to come for shooting have done so to honour the commitment they have made to the crew and the channel,” he said.