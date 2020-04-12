Film unions extend a helping hand to members

Ever since the Film Employees’ Federation of South India (FEFSI) announced a break in film shoots from March 19 as part of its measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it has been mobilising funds from the industry to help members of various unions, who are dependent on daily wages from the shoots.

The federation encompasses 23 different unions and has around 25,000 members. Initially, it appealed to the big stars of the industry to come forward and donate to help its members. “Based on the donations received, we have been giving each union a share of the financial aid and rice bags. Unions have been instructed to handle the distribution based on needs of its members,” said R.K. Selvamani, FEFSI president.

To enforce physical distancing norms, each union has been asked to carry out the distribution in a phased manner. Only around fifty members have been asked to come to the union offices, every day in the morning, for collecting the aid.

Supreme Sundar of the South Indian Cine Stunt Directors’ and Stunt Artistes’ Union said that they had identified members in need and they were given financial assistance as well as essentials. “Besides, our union too has been providing essentials to our members. We are not sure when film shoots will resume and we need to ensure that our members have support,” he said.

Actors Rajinikanth, Ajith, Suriya, Karthi, Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara are among those who have contributed to FEFSI.