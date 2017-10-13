Film tickets to cost over ₹200 in multiplexes

For film-loving people in Tamil Nadu, movie tickets have become costlier: over ₹200 for a ticket in a multiplex in any of the cities in the State.

This is after the State government gave a marginal reprieve to the Tamil film industry by reducing the entertainment tax levied by local bodies from 10% to 8% on Friday.

For other language films , the tickets would cost a little more, as entertainment tax remains at 20%.

Stating that the Tamil Nadu Producers Council would continue to reiterate that such a high entertainment tax would make the industry unviable, actor Vishal, president of the Council said that they would continue to lobby for the industry’s benefit. “For non-Tamil movies, we will continue to negotiate with the government. It is an issue that needs to be solved,” he said.

Mr. Vishal hoped that the State government’s decision to fix and regulate the ticket prices after a decade would put to end the theatre owners charging exorbitant rates for tickets on the first two days of a big hero film’s release.

“We have strongly communicated to the theatre owners association and the distributors to follow the government-mandated prices now that the ticket prices have been regulated. While the producers’ council will monitor from our side, we also encourage the audience to complain to the local authorities if they find any theatre overcharging for tickets. Even they should be vigilant,” said actor Vishal.

Strike to continue

While fans of Tamil cinema are likely to get to see a big film on Deepavali day like Vijay-starrer ‘Mersal’, the festive season is unlikely to see major Hindi or other non-Tamil releases, as popular movie chains, such as Inox Leisure Ltd and PVR cinemas, have decided to continue their strike against 20% entertainment tax as on Friday evening.

“Our protest continues. We are against the concept of local bodies tax. Reduction of entertainment tax will have minimum financial benefit. Hence, we are continuing our strike,” said Kailash B. Gupta, chief financial officer, Inox Leisure Ltd. Both Inox and PVR Cinemas are part of Multiplex Association of India, which comes under industry body FICCI.

A well-known distributor of Hindi and other language films said there would be clarity soon.