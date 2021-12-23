Film producer under I-T scanner

CHENNAI

23 December 2021 00:44 IST

Tax officials knocked on the offices and properties of S. Xavier Britto, producer of the Vijay-starrer Master, suspecting tax evasion and in connection with the raids against Chinese mobile phone companies OPPO and Xiaomi.

Sources said the raids were conducted at Adyar and Mylapore. OPPO’s office in Chennai came under the scanner, too. One of Mr. Britto’s companies handles the logistics for the phone makers. His other firms Indev Shipping Services Private Limited, where he is a director; Infinity Esthell Restaurants LLP, in which he is a partner; Kerry Indev Logistics Private Limited; and Ennore Cargo Container Terminal Private Limited are all under the scanner.

