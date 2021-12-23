Tamil Nadu

Film producer under I-T scanner

Tax officials knocked on the offices and properties of S. Xavier Britto, producer of the Vijay-starrer Master, suspecting tax evasion and in connection with the raids against Chinese mobile phone companies OPPO and Xiaomi.

Sources said the raids were conducted at Adyar and Mylapore. OPPO’s office in Chennai came under the scanner, too. One of Mr. Britto’s companies handles the logistics for the phone makers. His other firms Indev Shipping Services Private Limited, where he is a director; Infinity Esthell Restaurants LLP, in which he is a partner; Kerry Indev Logistics Private Limited; and Ennore Cargo Container Terminal Private Limited are all under the scanner.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2021 12:45:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/film-producer-under-i-t-scanner/article38016314.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY