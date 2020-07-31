Film maker Velu Prabhakaran arrested for ‘provocative’ speech

CHENNAI

31 July 2020 12:09 IST

He was arrested on Friday morning at his residence in Maduravoyal

The Cyber Crime Wing of Central Crime Branch on Friday arrested film maker, cinematographer and actor Velu Prabhakaran for his allegedly “provocative” speech on a web portal against Kanda Shasti Kavacham and Hindu religion.

He was arrested on Friday morning at his residence in Maduravoyal by a team of police personnel following a complaint from K.S.Sivaji, of Bharat Munnani, Korukkupet. The complainant alleged that Velu Prabhakaran had made a defamatory speech against popular Kanda Shasti Kavacham, Hindu religion and Hindus on a web portal.

He was booked under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A(1)(a)(Promoting enmity between different groups), 295(A)(Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 505(1)(b)(Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) and other provisions of IPC.

Advertising

Advertising