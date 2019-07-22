Film institute functioning without principal for a decade

The M.G.R. Film and Television Training Institute in Adyar here, one of the well-known institutions in the country offering courses on film-making, has been functioning without a regular principal for around a decade, raising concerns over inefficiencies and irregularities in the administration.

The last regular principal was N. Ramesh, whose appointment was set aside by the Madras High Court in 2008 and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court in 2009.

The courts said that Mr. Ramesh, who had obtained a postgraduate degree through distance education without having completed any undergraduate degree, cannot be considered to have the necessary qualification for the post.

The Madras High Court asked the State government to either appoint a principal through direct recruitment via Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) or promote a faculty member who possessed the necessary qualifications.

However, since then, the Information and Public Relations (IPR) Department, which controls the administration of the institute, has been running it with acting principal. The list of principals (in-charge) since 2009 included a few officials from the IPR department who handled this post as an additional charge.

While the institute was independently offering diplomas in different disciplines of film-making earlier, since 2016, it has upgraded the diplomas into a four-years Bachelor of Visual Arts (BVA) degree, which is offered in affiliation with Tamil Nadu Music and Fine Arts University (TNMFAU).

Claiming that there were non-filling of many teaching vacancies, irregularities in promotions, utilisation of funds and other administrative issues, another faculty member said that the government must take swift measures to appoint a full-time Principal. “In the long run, as an institute of learning, it must be detached from the DIPR and brought under Higher Education Department,” he noted.

Denying allegations of irregularities, Ramsamy Subramani, who has been acting as Principal (in-charge) since 2014, said that the institute’s functioning was not affected in any way and students were satisfied with its functioning.

Stating that the institute was still one-of-its-kind in the country, he attributed the delay in appointment of a principal to clarifications needed on specific qualifications by keeping in mind the fact that the degree was now offered in affiliation with TNMFAU.