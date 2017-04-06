Film fete from tomorrow

Fifteen films from nine countries are to be screened in the three-day Tiruvannamalai Film Festival that begins on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association (TNPWAA) organises this festival at Arunachalam Theatre on Chengam Road here.

A number of film personalities including film editor B.Lenin are expected to participate in the festival.

TNPWAA State deputy general secretary S.Karuna said that there would be an introductory speech before the screening of every film and followed by a discussion.

Concession for viewers

The films will be screened with English sub titles. “Viewers can buy ₹500 ticket to view all the 15 films. They may buy ₹200 ticket to view all the films screened on any particular day and ₹50 ticket to view any particular show.

“We haven’t chosen films on any pattern or any particular topic. They are good films to view in general and they capture myriad social phenomena and human traits,” he said.

The organisation would not be able to arrange food and accommodation for people coming from other parts of the State.

Films to be screened are : Mustang (Turkey), Deepan (France), Wild Tales (Argentina), Killa (Marathi), Spartacus (USA), Jimmy’s Hall (U.K.), Masaan (Hindi), Merku Thodarchi Malai (Tamil), Sairat (Marathi), Titli (Hindi), Court (Marathi), U Turn (Kannada), 3 Iron (Korean), Puli Murugan (Malayalam), Like Father, Like Son (Japan).