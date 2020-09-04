Film distributors call for abolition of local body tax

The Tamil Nadu Film Distributors’ Association said on Thursday that it would initiate action against producers who took money through distribution rights for their films and then released them on OTT platforms.
“If producers cause any financial loss to distributors after receiving funds from them, we will take steps to recover the money and even pursue legal action against them,” association president T. Rajendar said in a statement.
The association again appealed to the State government to abolish the 8% local body tax. The burden fell on filmgoers, who had to pay for it through ticket prices, it said.
Addressing the recent developments, including the release of a few Tamil films on OTT platforms, the association said smaller films would lose out because only films that featured big stars and that came highly recommended would find a place on these platforms for release.
“We have always supported producers and theatre owners. While the industry has been affected by COVID-19, we expect theatres to be reopened soon,” the statement said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath