Film director dies in road accident

A Tamil film director, whose debut movie is yet to be released, died in a road accident in Sirumugai on Friday.

The police said that A.V. Arun Prasath aka Venkat Pakkar, 37, was riding his two-wheeler near Jadayampalayam when a speeding truck hit him, leading to his death on the spot around 9.30 a.m on Friday.

He was working under director Shankar. It is learnt that Arun had been directing his debut film ‘4G’ with actor/music director G.V. Prakash Kumar in the lead and that he returned to his hometown Annur from Chennai following the announcement of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Mr. Shankar and Mr. Kumar expressed their condolences on social media on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sirumugai police arrested the truck driver V. Jeyaraj, 52, and registered a case under section 304A (Causing death by negligence) and 279 (Rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.