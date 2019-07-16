Fillip to road infrastructure

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami made a slew of announcements in the Assembly on Monday to boost road infrastructure across the State. Detailed project reports would be prepared for several infrastructure projects, said Mr. Palaniswami, who holds the Public Works and Highways portfolios.

According to him, road safety measures would be taken up at a cost of ₹200 crore under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP) and ₹100 core under the Road Safety Fund this year.

Besides, DPRs would be prepared for construction of flyovers in seven places in Krishnagiri, Theni and Tiruppur districts. Likewise DPRs would be prepared for laying outer ring roads in 10 cities and towns.

The CM said all district and State roads in Thanjavur district would be maintained under Performance-based maintenance contracts (PBMC). He also announced that DPRs would be prepared for the construction of 32 high-level bridges at a cost of ₹3.50 crore. These bridges would come up in nine districts.

The Chief Minister also announced that DPRs would be prepared for the construction of railway overbridges in Madurai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.