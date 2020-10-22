Fill vacant teacher positions, says PMK

CHENNAI

22 October 2020 01:06 IST

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday welcomed the decision taken by the Centre to extend the validity of the certificate given by the National Council of Teacher Education to candidates who pass the Teachers Eligibility Test and the Central Teachers Eligibility Test for lifetime.

He urged the State government to create vacancies by considering the student and teacher ratio at the school level instead of at the State level and fill the positions with candidates still waiting for jobs.

In a statement, he said, “Validity of the certificate used to be seven years. When the tests were introduced, around 90% of the candidates who were certified got jobs. But since 2013, the vacancies were not filled properly and less number of appointments were made.”

“With the validity of the certificates expiring this year, this is a welcome move,” he said.

80,000 yet to get jobs

According to him, around 80,000 candidates are waiting to be appointed.

“The Tamil Nadu government should fill the vacancies with those who have been waiting for years now,” he said.