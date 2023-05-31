HamberMenu
Fill vacancies in government departments: Panneerselvam

May 31, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam

O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: File photo

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday urged the DMK government to take steps to fill up several thousand vacancies in government service by regularly conducting recruitment through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

In a statement, he said the DMK had claimed in 2021 that there were about 3.5 lakh vacancies in State government service and further a lakh of government servants retired from service during the past year.

The former CM said that 60% of posts in all government departments remained vacant and additional human resources were being hired on consolidated pay to tackle the burden. He also said that the Group-IV posts for which recruitment was to have been undertaken in 2023 has been postponed for 2024.

“The government has the duty and the responsibility to fill up vacancies in government departments, schools and colleges at once”, Mr. Panneerselvam contended.

