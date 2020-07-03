Fill vacancies in essential service sectors immediately, demand T.N. govt. staff

Officials from the Public Works Department taking part in the demonstration in Madurai on Friday. Photo. G. Moorthy

03 July 2020 17:32 IST

The burden of health and revenue workers increasing, says the association

Members of the Tamil Nadu State Government Employees’ Association gathered in 30 locations across Madurai district as part of a nation-wide protest to condemn the burden on workers in areas like health and revenue, on Friday.

Employees came in hundreds from various departments and took part in protests, seeking filling up of vacancies in essential services immediately.

Association district secretary, K. Neethiraja said the Centre and State must now, more than ever, recognise the demand in the health sector. “While they are improving health infrastructure on need basis, the government should also ramp up the number of employees. Not one health or revenue department employee has taken any sort of leave during times of COVID-19. They might get fatigued,” he said.

He added that employees who succumbed after testing positive for COVID-19 must be compensated at the earliest.

Mr. Neethiraja said that the State government which has frozen Dearness Allowance (DA) until July 2021 must withdraw it and compensate employees in full.

“We are hearing from colleagues that work days are being extended from mandatory eight hours to 12 hours. The State government must respect our time,” he said.

Mr. Neethiraja said that government employees get 15 days earned leave which is often surrendered for encashment. “This year, the government has disallowed encashment. This cannot be permitted. The government is aware that we cannot take 15 days leave during this period. Is it not right that they compensate us,” he said.