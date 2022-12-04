  1. EPaper
Fill vacancies based on Teachers Eligibility Test results, says Panneerselvam

December 04, 2022 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ousted AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to fill up teacher vacancies with candidates who have qualified in the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and not through a competitive exam.

In a statement on Sunday, he pointed out one of the electoral assurances of the DMK was that if voted to power, it would take necessary steps to ensure youngsters who have cleared the TET and had not been provided a job since 2013 would get employment at the earliest.

“Only a policy decision has to be taken in this regard, and it would not add anymore financial burden to the exchequer. A competitive exam is against the assurance made by the DMK’s electoral assurance,” he contended.

He recalled Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had as the Leader of the Opposition in the past met TET-qualified teachers who staged a demonstration demanding jobs and assured them that he would heed their demands if elected.

