Fill Tamil faculty posts in DU, says Kanimozhi

‘They have been vacant for 10 years’

DMK Member of Parliament (MP) Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday wrote to Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, urging the Union Government to direct the University of Delhi to take proactive steps to make appointments to faculty positions in the Tamil Departments of the various colleges.

She said the university was not appointing faculty for Tamil Departments, the posts of which had been vacant for the past 10 years. “This inevitably threatens these courses and can lead to the closure of the Tamil Departments,” she said.

Ms. Kanimozhi said all the faculty positions of a professor, two associate professors and two assistant professors were vacant in the Delhi University’s Tamil Department.

At the Central Institute of Education, the Tamil B.Ed course had been inactive for four years, citing non-availability of faculty, while at the Miranda House College and Lady Shri Ram College, the positions were vacant and no steps had been taken to fill them, she added.