January 28, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday called for filling up four out of six posts of Director that are vacant in Tamil Nadu Government medical department to ensure smooth functioning of the health department.

He said posts of Medical Education Director and Medical Services Director are strenuous jobs with tough responsibilities and there is no point in giving these responsibilities as addition to another Director.

“There has been criticism that this is affecting work,” he said.