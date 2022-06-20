Filipino woman falls from train near Salem, dies
She was heading to Ernakulam with her friend
A 35-year-old woman from the Philippines fell from train at Perumpallam in Salem and died.
According to the police, Harish, 48, of Ernakulam fell in love with Raichel, 35, through social media. Ten days ago, she came to India and met him. On Sunday, the duo headed towards Ernakulam from Bengaluru by train. The incident occurred when the train reached Perumpallam.
The police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case.
