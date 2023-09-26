ADVERTISEMENT

Files pertaining to high-rise buildings awaiting approval: Credai

September 26, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some files that that received clearance during the panel meeting held on May 22 have not made progress towards final approval, says the real estate body

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) has expressed concern over pending high-rise building (HRB) files awaiting approval from the Housing Department.

In a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the apex body of the real estate industry said: “We have observed that a significant number of HRB files are currently in a state of limbo within the Housing Department with no clear indication as to the reasons for these delays.”

“Even more concerning is the fact that certain files that received clearance during the HRB panel meeting held on May 22 have not made progress towards final approval and this situation has persisted despite multiple representations from Credai Chennai,” the letter pointed out.

In its letter, Credai said the delay in processing these HRB files was causing considerable hardship and these delays translated into substantial financial setbacks and project disruptions and requested the State government to look into this issue immediately.

