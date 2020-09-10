File status report on probe into Poolankurichi incident: HC

MADURAI
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State to file a status report on a public interest litigation petition that sought a probe by the District Crime Branch in Poolankurichi incident in Sivaganga district, in which a gang had attacked a couple following an altercation.
A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam directed the State to file the status report on the PIL petition filed by advocate P. Rathinam, who also sought appropriate compensation for the couple. The case was adjourned till September 22 for filing of the status report.
The petitioner said that one S. Senthil was beaten up by one P. Prakash and three women. Mr. Senthil and his wife sustained injuries in the attack. Mr. Senthil suffered a fracture on his left hand after he was beaten up with a wooden object by the group, the petitioner said.
Mr. Rathinam said that it was only after the intervention of retired Madras High Court Judge A. Selvam that Mr. Senthil and his wife received proper treatment at a government hospital and the police agreed to look into the issue. However, nothing much happened thereafter, he said.
Therefore, the petitioner sought a direction to the State to hand over the investigation into the case to the competent authorities of the DCB and a compensation for the couple for the mental agony they suffered.
