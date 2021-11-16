File response in link canal project: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to file their responses in six weeks in the case pertaining to Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar link canal project in Tamil Nadu, which has been questioned by Karnataka, said Lakshmikanth Joshi, Officer on Special Duty in the office of Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol.

The project is being implemented in Pudukottai district to transfer surplus water in the Cauvery from Mayanur reservoir in Karur district. Karnataka approached the Supreme Court against the 262-km link canal project in February 2021. The Supreme Court would continue the hearing after nine weeks.