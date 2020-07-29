File report on Sattankulam case: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report, in a sealed cover, on the progress made in the probe into the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of traders P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.
A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam directed the CBI to submit the report in two weeks. The CB-CID, which was earlier probing the case till the CBI took over, submitted its status report in a sealed cover.
During the course of the hearing, Assistant Solicitor General V. Kathirvelu informed the court that seven of the eight-member CBI team probing the case had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been admitted to the Railway Hospital in Madurai. Additional Advocate General K. Chellapandian informed the court that the CB-CID had handed over the materials to the CBI officials when the central agency took over the investigation.
Two more test positive
Two more former police personnel — Muthuraja and Murugan — accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case and lodged in the Central Prison, Madurai have tested positive for COVID-19. They will be sent to the Government Rajaji Hospital, jail sources said.
After another accused, former SSI, Pauldurai tested positive a few days ago, a repeat swab test was conducted on the seven accused in the case on Saturday. While the others tested negative, Muthuraja and Murugan have tested positive.
Former inspector Sridhar, another accused has already been admitted to the GRH for his spinal cord problem.
