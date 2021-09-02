‘File petitions to CM’s Special Cell online’

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday requested those approaching the Chief Minister’s Special Cell at the Secretariat with their petitions to try and file them online on account of COVID-19, to prevent waiting in long queues.
“Thousands from various districts wait in long queues to submit their petitions,” a release said. The government requested people to file petitions online on www.cmcell.tn.gov.in, or e-mail at cmcell@tn.gov.in and at cmhelpline.tnega.org
An acknowledgement number will be provided to them and they can track the status of their petitions using the number.