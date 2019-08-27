File nativity documents, MBBS candidates told

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed 126 candidates allotted medical seats under the government quota to file their counter affidavits and documents pertaining to their nativity before the court.

After four medical aspirants had claimed that a total of 126 candidates who were allotted seats under the government quota in the NEET counselling were not natives of the State, the court suo motu impleaded the candidates as parties to the case to ascertain their nativity. Justice R. Suresh Kumar observed that some of the candidates had their permanent address outside the State.

However, the court cannot come to a conclusion on these details alone. In order to ascertain the facts, the candidates have been impleaded as the case had to be decided comprehensively.

The court granted the candidates two weeks’ time to file their counter affidavits in the case. All the candidates should file their counter affidavits and documents pertaining to their nativity, the judge said.

Four medical aspirants — G. Somnath, K. Neya, V.C Ajithvass and A.M. Srilaya — had alleged in separate writ petitions that students from outside the State had taken part in the NEET counselling under the State government quota.

Complaining that this would deny opportunity to the local candidates, the petitioners said that even in 2017, several candidates from outside the State were permitted to participate in the counselling for seats under the State government quota. The case was adjourned by two weeks.