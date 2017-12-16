‘File I-T returns before March 31’

The Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Region of the Income Tax Department has appealed to defaulting tax payers for voluntary compliance in order to avoid deterrence measures.

The amended Income Tax Act does not permit filing of returns beyond the end of the relevant assessment year.

In a statement, the department urged defaulting tax payers to make use of the time available to file the returns for the assessment years 2016-17 (financial year 2015-16) and 2017-18 (financial year 2016-17) and has sent a communication in this regard.

The Income Tax Department in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has initiated action against defaulters for failure to file returns in 191 cases and in 58 cases for evading tax and for failure to pay tax, the statement said.

Action had also been initiated for failure to deduct/remit taxes deducted at source (TDS) properly in 69 cases.

More action likely

The department said it was pursuing many such defaults cases and would be taking action as per law.

The Income Tax Departmen has taken strong action against defaulters by attaching properties in 98 cases for recovering tax dues, and further steps were being taken to auction such properties wherever the situation demands, the statement said.