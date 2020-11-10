File case against Kalpirivu V-P: VCK

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday said that those who were interfering in the functioning of Scheduled Caste panchayat leaders should be charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention Of Atrocities) Amendment Act 2015.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that Kalpirivu Panchayat (in Sivaganga district) leader Rajeswari’s allegation that the panchayat’s vice-president Nagaraj and his brother discriminated against her should be probed by filing a Prevention of Atrocities case.

“Nagaraj’s brother Raja has been the panchayat writer for the last 15 years and they both are a part of the dominant community in the area. They have been preventing democratically elected Rajeswari from discharging her duties as panchayat leader. It is learnt that she has not been allowed to sit in her office,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan added that Rajeswari has submitted a resignation to the Sivagangai district collector due to this issue.

“It has become common for panchayat leaders across Tamil Nadu to be discriminated against in this manner. Tamil Nadu government must prevent this from happening to ensure that dalit panchayat leaders can discharge their duties,” he said.