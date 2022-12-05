Fight for social justice in IIT-M has been going on unsuccessfully for 30 years, says Ramadoss

December 05, 2022 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

S. Ramadoss. Photo: File

Lamenting that the fight for social justice in one of India’s prestigious Institutes, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, has been going on for 30 years without any success, PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday called for the formation of a committee consisting of Backward Class (BC), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Schedules Tribe (ST) MPs to monitor faculty appointments in the institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made the comments against the backdrop of a report ‘Representation of SC/STs in faculty of IIT-Madras meagre, reveals RTI query’ published in The Hindu. Citing the poor representation for the backward and oppressed sections in faculty recruitment, he said if the reservation policy had been properly implemented, there should be 160 BC, 89 SC and 45 ST persons among the faculty.

Dr. Ramadoss said 49 backlog vacancies were announced by IIT-Madras, but only 24 vacancies were reserved for Other Backward Classes and SC and ST candidates while rest went unfilled.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US