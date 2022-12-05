Fight for social justice in IIT-M has been going on unsuccessfully for 30 years, says Ramadoss

December 05, 2022 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Lamenting that the fight for social justice in one of India’s prestigious Institutes, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, has been going on for 30 years without any success, PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday called for the formation of a committee consisting of Backward Class (BC), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Schedules Tribe (ST) MPs to monitor faculty appointments in the institution.

He made the comments against the backdrop of a report ‘Representation of SC/STs in faculty of IIT-Madras meagre, reveals RTI query’ published in The Hindu. Citing the poor representation for the backward and oppressed sections in faculty recruitment, he said if the reservation policy had been properly implemented, there should be 160 BC, 89 SC and 45 ST persons among the faculty.

Dr. Ramadoss said 49 backlog vacancies were announced by IIT-Madras, but only 24 vacancies were reserved for Other Backward Classes and SC and ST candidates while rest went unfilled.