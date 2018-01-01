Fight against corruption, a popular political plank

The fight against corruption continues to be a popular and preferred plank by political aspirants such as actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Over the years, corruption has marred the functioning of the government machinery and has affected the masses. There is angst at various levels and it could be felt at any point of time, even though caste-related atrocities and lack of economic growth continue to stare at the State. Seeking to tap this anger, Mr. Rajinikanth said that while in olden days the kings plundered the coffers of the kingdom that they captured, now the politicians were looting their own people and country in the name of democracy.

“Corruption is an issue that primarily affects the middle class and lower middle class in society. Any leader who identifies himself and attempts to project himself against corruption would find it easy to gain the confidence of the public,” points out political analyst P. Ramajayam.

Though corruption has been an issue since Independence, the anger against corruption was visible since the beginning of this decade when scam after scam hit the country, he contends. “It is a flexible political plank,” he adds.

Retired IAS officer M.G. Devasahayam argues that the fight against corruption should not be seen only as a plank to enter politics. “If anyone is truly against corruption, he or she should fight it with credibility and sincerity,” he says.

The irony is that some of the people among the public are corrupt, who receive cash to vote, Mr. Devasahayam points out.

According to Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, the fight against corruption is a preferred plank for political entry, since “corruption increases the inequality among various sections and fighting it means bringing equality in society.”